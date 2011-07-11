Pedestrian Struck In Charleston Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:59 PM EDT Updated: Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:51 PM EDT Updated: MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...

Drowning In Southern West Virginia Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:27 PM EDT Updated: ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.

Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:58 PM EDT Updated: State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

StormTracker 13 Forecast The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance. Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:35 PM EDT Updated: Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

One year after flood, Elk River community gathers to remember victims and celebrate progress Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:17 PM EDT Updated: On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...

Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:51 PM EDT Updated: Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...

Three Arrested In Meigs County On Multiple Charges MGN Online Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:54 PM EDT Updated: Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...

Richwood Schools Remain in Limbo One-Year Later Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:18 PM EDT Updated: West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.

Clay County residents still finding a new normal one year after flood Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:15 PM EDT Updated: Clay County was one of the areas hit hardest by the devastating flooding in June 2016. All it takes is a drive through the county to see that many repairs are far from over.

Fallen Tree Causes Power Lines To Fall Also Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:18 PM EDT Updated: A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.

Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:46 PM EDT Updated: Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.

Saturday Morning Structure Fire Near Cross Lanes, WV Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:06 PM EDT Updated: The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Tractor Trailer Crash In Jackson County, WV, Caused Traffic Congestion Friday Night Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:47 PM EDT Updated: A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...

Powerful Storms Swept through Our Region Friday Evening Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:20 PM EDT Updated: With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...

Gallia County Deputy Involved In Crash Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:02 PM EDT Updated: According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...

Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston Friday, June 23, 2017 10:25 PM EDT Updated: Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Friday, June 23, 2017 10:00 PM EDT Updated: Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold Friday, June 23, 2017 2:40 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...

World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty Friday, June 23, 2017 1:52 PM EDT Updated: PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...

Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI Friday, June 23, 2017 12:05 PM EDT Updated: CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...

Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rain A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.

Schoolboys wear skirts after school bans shorts Friday, June 23, 2017 10:33 AM EDT Updated: Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.

Victim Identified in Fatal Cross Lanes Crash Friday, June 23, 2017 9:27 AM EDT Updated: One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Governor signs Flood Protection Planning Bill Friday, June 23, 2017 8:51 AM EDT Updated: Just a day before the anniversary of the June 2016 flood a bill aimed at better preparing the state for future floods was signed by Governor Jim Justice.

Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio Friday, June 23, 2017 8:50 AM EDT Updated: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard Friday, June 23, 2017 7:43 AM EDT Updated: Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Flood warnings loom prior to deadly storm anniversary KARA LOFTON Friday, June 23, 2017 6:12 AM EDT Updated: The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.

Air Force Thunderbirds, jet trainer set for Ohio air show WAVY-TV Friday, June 23, 2017 4:45 AM EDT Updated: Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.

Crews battling house fire in Charleston Friday, June 23, 2017 4:40 AM EDT Updated: Stay with 13 News for the latest information.

Woman pulls gun after being shorted chicken nugget Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:36 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the...

Car Accident In Downtown Charleston Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:10 PM EDT Updated: Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Parents arrested after malnourished infant weighed 5.5 pounds when she died Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:57 PM EDT Updated: An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.

Chillicothe Police looking for runaway juvenile Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.

Coal company sues HBO's John Oliver for defamation Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.

Britax recalls 207,000 car seats over chest clips that could break Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:10 PM EDT Updated: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.

Trump Says He Didn't Tape Conversations With Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:17 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director. Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist. Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had. When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that th...

House fire reported in Kanawha County ruled suspicious Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:45 PM EDT Updated: BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Study links legalized pot with increase in car crash claims Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:04 PM EDT Updated: A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.

Girl, 4, reported missing in southwest Virginia found in Rockingham County, VA vaamberalert.com Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:36 AM EDT Updated: An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.

UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:36 AM EDT Updated: BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Man arrested after fighting with 5-year-old at daycare Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:07 AM EDT Updated: A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.

Ohio lawmakers want to fine distracted drivers MGN Online Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:30 AM EDT Updated: Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.

Hearings start in WV drug wholesale lawsuit MGN Online Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:46 AM EDT Updated: Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.

Boy killed by log in surf as tropical storm churns in Gulf AP Photo Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:04 AM EDT Updated: In Alabama, streets were flooded and beaches were closed.

WV man faces prison for gun possession Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:01 AM EDT Updated: A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.

Volunteers sought for butterfly count in Kentucky county MGN Online Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:47 AM EDT Updated: Children and adults are welcome.

UPDATE: FEMA grants Nicholas County 6-month Extension for School Decision Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:31 PM EDT Updated: The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.

McDonald Volunteer Fire Chief Killed In West Virginia Explosion Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:53 PM EDT Updated: McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) – The chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department was killed in an explosion in West Virginia. Scott Albertini was a 35-year member of the fire department and worked his way up to become the chief. “He was an EMT, He also was very active all of his career,” said Joe Rehak, president of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Dept. “He came up through the ranks as a second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and now he was the c...

UPDATE: Two Arrested in Kentucky Murder Case Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:51 PM EDT Updated: PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed they were investigating a murder in the Turkey Creek Community of Pike County. The coroner arrived at the scene after 8 p.m. Kentucky State Police told WYMT they and several law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Police said they expected the investigation to last much of the night. We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.

Deputies Seek Help Finding Man Who Held Woman Captive for a Week Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:07 PM EDT Updated: BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Boone County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges. According to deputies, a domestic situation occurred on Old County Road in the Bloomingrose area of Boone County, where the victim had been held against her will for around one week. She was physically assaulted and held at gunpoint at different times throughout the week. She was able to get away t...

Lyme Disease Prevention: Tips You Can Do Around Your Home MGN Online Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:39 PM EDT Updated: Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead. There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it. The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it. Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. ...

Sheriff to reduce sentences of inmates who saved guard’s life Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:15 PM EDT Updated: The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.

St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute recognized with Gold Plus Award for heart failure care WWW.STMARYSDOC.COM Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:48 PM EDT Updated: HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary’s has been recognized with a quali...

Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:16 PM EDT Updated: WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...

Goodwill returns $97K to Ohio couple in mistaken donation A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio

Report shows how many bugs you eat with your food Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:03 PM EDT Updated: If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.

West Nile Virus Detected in Cabell County Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:26 PM EDT Updated: The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.

Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:51 AM EDT Updated: A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

Hummus sold at Giant Eagle and Walmart recalled due to possible listeria contamination Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:23 AM EDT Updated: Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Concerns about fidget spinners highlight unsafe toys report Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:49 AM EDT Updated: A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren’t as harmless as they might appear.

Home on Dry Branch Rd up in flames MGN Online Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:22 AM EDT Updated: Stay with 13 News for the latest developments on this story.

Several products being recalled containing chopped dates www.fda.gov Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:39 AM EDT Updated: This recall was issued as a precaution.

GOP Medicaid cuts would hit states fighting opioid epidemic MGN Online Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:10 AM EDT Updated: Many people in that demographic are in their 20s and 30s and dealing with opioid addiction.

Spring cleaning leads to discovery of cocaine Newington Police Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:29 AM EDT Updated: “It’s very strange,” another shopper said.

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:24 AM EDT Updated: An Uber spokeswoman did not immediately reply to phone calls and emails.

Annual counts says over 4,000 are homeless in Kentucky MGN Online Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:47 AM EDT Updated: A majority of people reported being homeless for the first time.

I-79 south bound reopened after tractor trailer rollovers PHOTO: Shana Clendenin Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10:41 AM EDT Updated: Stay with 13 News for the updates.

Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:46 PM EDT Updated: A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.