We are taking an in-depth look back on that devastating flooding and how affected communities are recovering from it. That coverage begins on 13 News at 5.
Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...
ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress. Name by name, all the victims' names were read. On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood. "I haven’t cried f...
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...
West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
Clay County was one of the areas hit hardest by the devastating flooding in June 2016. All it takes is a drive through the county to see that many repairs are far from over.
A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...
With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening. The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We will update as ...
Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...
PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...
CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...
A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Just a day before the anniversary of the June 2016 flood a bill aimed at better preparing the state for future floods was signed by Governor Jim Justice.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.
Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the...
Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director. Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist. Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had. When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that th...
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.
Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
If you find it online, it’s a lie.
In Alabama, streets were flooded and beaches were closed.
A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.
Children and adults are welcome.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) – The chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department was killed in an explosion in West Virginia. Scott Albertini was a 35-year member of the fire department and worked his way up to become the chief. “He was an EMT, He also was very active all of his career,” said Joe Rehak, president of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Dept. “He came up through the ranks as a second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and now he was the c...
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed they were investigating a murder in the Turkey Creek Community of Pike County. The coroner arrived at the scene after 8 p.m. Kentucky State Police told WYMT they and several law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Police said they expected the investigation to last much of the night. We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Boone County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges. According to deputies, a domestic situation occurred on Old County Road in the Bloomingrose area of Boone County, where the victim had been held against her will for around one week. She was physically assaulted and held at gunpoint at different times throughout the week. She was able to get away t...
Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead. There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it. The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it. Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. ...
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary’s has been recognized with a quali...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren’t as harmless as they might appear.
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
Sale on milk and eggs: Kroger cuts outlook amid price fight.
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
We are out in Pikeville, Kentucky for Hillbilly Days 2016. Make sure to watch WOWK 13 News to see Bryan Hughes live from the event.
Created to celebrate the magic and unconditional love puppies bring to our lives.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!