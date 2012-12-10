StormTracker 13 Forecast

OVERNIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies as a weak front moves its way through the area. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY:
Showers possible very early. Still a cooler day then partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY:
Starting to warm back up with mostly sunny skies and dry! Highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity starts to creep in with a small chance for a shower west.
FRIDAY:
Turning even hotter. A scattered pop up shower or storm especially in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SATURDAY:
Scattered showers and storms around during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Humidity too.
SUNDAY:
A few leftover scattered showers and storms but not as many as Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY:
Still a chance for a shower and a clap of thunder with a scattered shower. Otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
