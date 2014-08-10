Safety tips for kids on the bus

Thousands of children cross busy roads every day to get on and off the school bus during the school year, but what do we need to do to keep our children's ride to school safe?

One bus driver says there are many things to factor in when trying to avoid injury on the bus.

Ray Meadows says you need to walk to the bus and stay seated once you're on.

"Take it slow," says Meadows. "Walk to the bus, no running."

While waiting for the bus, officials say to stay as far away from the road as possible. Also, in the winter time, you need to dress accordingly.

Bus drivers say that motorists should always be on the lookout for buses and make sure they stop and allow kids to get on and off the bus.