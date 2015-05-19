Chelsea Spears is the morning reporter for WOWK 13 News.

Chelsea's often asked - what time do you have to wake up for work? The answer is 2:45 a.m.

That, she says, is why she lives on coffee & more coffee.

West Virginia is Chelsea's first-ever home away from home. She comes to the Mountain State from her hometown of Columbus, Ohio, where she got her start in television news.

(Don't hate this Buckeye. She says she always makes sure to drive in the slow lane.)

Before becoming a 13 News reporter in May 2015, Chelsea worked behind the scenes at a local TV news station in Columbus as an assignment editor. While in college at The Ohio State University, she served as multimedia editor of The Lantern, OSU's student newspaper. During her senior year, Chelsea covered OSU football from the sidelines, photographing the Big Ten Championship and the 2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

You may recognize Chelsea from one of her live shots that went viral following historic flooding in West Virginia. As a reporter, Chelsea says her goal is to always help viewers & be there for them when they need it most.

When she's not working, Chelsea is usually playing with her bunny Hugh or exploring a new part of the tristate.

You can catch Chelsea from 5-7 a.m. every weekday morning on 13 News This Morning alongside Jack Kane, Merrily McAuliffe and Bryan Hughes.

Send Chelsea your story ideas at cspears@wowktv.com or text/call her at 304-395-2010.

You can also follow Chelsea on Twitter and Facebook.