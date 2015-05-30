UPDATE: Man pleas guilty first degree murder of toddler

Jarrel Stricklen, 23, is being charged with first degree murder

UPDATE: 4:16 p.m. 8/24/2017

Jarrel Stricklen pleaded guilty to murder this afternoon for the death of a two-year-old child in Charleston.

He reached a plea agreement with attorneys in Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Charles King's courtroom today.

Stricklen was accused of drowning the toddler and hiding the body in a freezer before calling police hours later in May 2015.

He is now facing life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

UPDATE 4:57 p.m. 12/7/15

Jarrel Stricklen was in court Dec. 7 for the murder of a toddler May 30.

Stricklen originally was arrested and charged with first degree murder after it came to light he allegedly drowned a two-year-old and then kept the body in the freezer hours before calling police.

Stricklen's request for continuance was granted, and he will not be back in court until April 25, 2016.

UPDATE

According to the criminal complaint, Jarrel Stricklen contacted Metro dispatchers Saturday, May 30, telling them the two-year old who was staying with him had drowned while taking a bath.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, and while they were there, Stricklen implied the death did not happen May 30.

In the criminal complaint, firefighters said they believe the child had previously been frozen, due to the fact the child's temperature was abnormally cold.

Stricklen told officers he had placed the body of the child inside his freezer hours before calling dispatchers, upon which he removed the body and placed it on the couch, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the autopsy done by the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the child's death was caused by physical assault and suffocation, although hypothermia could not be ruled out.

Several findings were inconsistent with a drowning death.

UPDATE

The South Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a toddler.

Jarrel Stricklen is being charged with first degree murder.

The toddler was found dead at a South Charleston home Saturday, May 30.

UPDATE

Detectives are investigating the cause of the death of a 2-year-old in South Charleston. At this point in the investigation, they say they're looking at evidence they collected overnight.

Detectives also tell us that the conditions inside of the home were not suitable to be lived in.

The child's autopsy is planned for tomorrow.

This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.

UPDATE



According to South Charleston Police, they believe the toddler died nearly 24 hours before the death was reported. The 911 call was made around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.



They believe the boy could have drowned and they suspect foul play.



The family is with a chaplain at a local church.



There is no word on who was with the child at the time of his death, but detectives said his mother dropped the boy off at the home where he was found dead on Friday.



Both the family and the person who was home with the child are being cooperative with police. That person who was home with the child is being considered a person of interest.



Charges are expected to be filed.



UPDATE



According to South Charleston Police Chief Brad Rhinehart, the death of a 2-year-old boy is now considered suspicious.



Police are investigating.



_____________



ORIGINAL



A 2-year-old boy has been found dead inside of a home along Chesapeake Avenue in South Charleston, West Virginia.



Police, detectives and emergency crews arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m.



There is no word on the cause of death.



Detectives said a man is being questioned, but no one is in custody at this time.



Stay with us for updates on this developing story.