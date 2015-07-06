Alyssa Meisner is a Jersey girl, but excited to call West Virginia her new home. Alyssa joins 13 News from Gulfport, Mississippi where worked for WXXV-TV as an anchor and reporter.

She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a B.S. in broadcast journalism and communications.

When Alyssa isn't out covering news she enjoys being outdoors and active. She loves hiking, biking, running and exploring new places. You can find her pursuing farmers markets or cozying up with a good book on her time off.

If you have a news tip or story idea feel free to contact her via email her at ameisner@wowktv.com, on twitter @wowkalyssa or on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alyssa.marie.meisner