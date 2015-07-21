"Most Dangerous Criminal" Arrested After Escaping Home Confineme - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

"Most Dangerous Criminal" Arrested After Escaping Home Confinement in Charleston

Posted: Updated:
Andre "A3" Williamson Andre "A3" Williamson
CHARLESTON, WV -

UPDATE: 11/16/2017 11:30 A.M.

Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.

Williamson was arrested this morning after cutting his home confinement bracelet and fled his home.

Mayor Danny Jones spoke with Chief Cooper on his morning radio show where Cooper described Williamson as "the most dangerous criminal in Charleston."

Williams has previously been arrested for a shooting at a Charleston bar that injured three people.

He also has a prior record of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

ORIGINAL:

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man believed to be involved in a July Fourth shooting at a Charleston bar.

According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department, Andre "A3" Williamson is currently wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment.

The warrants stem from a shooting on the Fourth of July at the Monkey Barrel Bar. Detectives said three people were hurt in the incident. Their injuries were no life-threatening.

Williamson stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Williamson has been convicted of multiple violent felonies and has a history of carrying firearms.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is ask to call the Detective Bureau of the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.

Another man, Derek Skylar Brown was previously arrested in connection to the shooting. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

  • Woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband

    Thursday, November 16 2017 4:10 PM EST2017-11-16 21:10:08 GMT

    Fayette County Deputies are investigating after they say a woman stabbed her ex-husband Thursday morning.

  • School board president, corrections officer arrested for sexually assaulting inmate

    Thursday, November 16 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-11-16 19:58:20 GMT

    MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An official with the Ohio Attorney General's Office tells 13 News that the Meigs Local School Board president has been arrested for sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, has been charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. Tucker, in addition to being the Meigs Local School Board president, is a corrections officer for the Middleport Jail.  The complaint describes Tucker admitting to sexually assaulting a...

  • Deputies: Man arrested for following bus full of children while waving a rifle

    Thursday, November 16 2017 12:22 PM EST2017-11-16 17:22:06 GMT

    A man is behind bars after Raleigh County deputies said he followed a school bus with children on board while waving around what appeared to be a rifle.

  • Officer Shot, Intruder Killed, Several Others Shot in Violent Home Invasion in Kanawha County

    Friday, November 17 2017 1:20 AM EST2017-11-17 06:20:59 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An intruder and a police officer have been shot after a home invasion in Kanawha County. The crime took place on the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston. According to responders, a police officer was shot. The police officer was not seriously injured as a result of the shooting. An intruder has been shot and is on the ground. It is not clear what the intruder's injuries are at this time. There were three total intruders according to responders. Charle...

  • Vehicle Stolen with Child in Backseat Found

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-11-17 03:39:12 GMT

    The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.

  • Coroner: Mom dies while trying to clean from son’s overdose

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-11-16 16:02:10 GMT

    Officials say a woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son’s suspected overdose.

