"Most Dangerous Criminal" Arrested After Escaping Home Confinement in Charleston

UPDATE: 11/16/2017 11:30 A.M.

Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper tells 13 News that Andre "A3" Williamson is back in custody after escaping home confinement yesterday evening.

Williamson was arrested this morning after cutting his home confinement bracelet and fled his home.

Mayor Danny Jones spoke with Chief Cooper on his morning radio show where Cooper described Williamson as "the most dangerous criminal in Charleston."

Williams has previously been arrested for a shooting at a Charleston bar that injured three people.

He also has a prior record of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

ORIGINAL:

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man believed to be involved in a July Fourth shooting at a Charleston bar.

According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department, Andre "A3" Williamson is currently wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment.

The warrants stem from a shooting on the Fourth of July at the Monkey Barrel Bar. Detectives said three people were hurt in the incident. Their injuries were no life-threatening.

Williamson stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Williamson has been convicted of multiple violent felonies and has a history of carrying firearms.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is ask to call the Detective Bureau of the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.

Another man, Derek Skylar Brown was previously arrested in connection to the shooting. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.