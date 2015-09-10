UPDATE: Putnam County murder suspect's case heads to grand jury

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 3:29 p.m.

Phillip Casto was sentenced to life in prison without mercy today for the 2015 murder of Jennifer Evans.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. 10/6/2015)

Phillip Casto, the man charged in the murder of Jennifer Evans back in court Tuesday morning where a judge found probable cause in the case. It will now move forward to the grand jury.

Casto, 33, of Scott Depot, was arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts on Sept. 11 and charged with first degree murder in the death of Jennifer Evans. Evans, 27, was found dead Sept. 10 insider her townhouse in Teays Valley.

According to the criminal complaint, Evan's husband found Jennifer shot in the head in their kitchen when he arrived home. When detectives interviewed the husband, Michael Evans, he said his wife was being pursued by Casto.

Police said Casto and Evans previously had a relationship, but that Evans had broken it off.

UPDATE (3:15 p.m. 9/28/2015)

Phillip Casto, the man accused of killing a woman he previously had a relationship with, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday in Putnam County.

Casto is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Jennifer Evans, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Sept. 10.

Casto is expected to be back in court on Oct. 8.

UPDATE (9/18/2015 5:29 P.M.)

Phillip Casto is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Jennifer Evans, who was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head September 10.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 10 Evans informed her husband Michael Evans that Casto was at their Teays Valley apartment.

Evans advised her that she should call the police, and contacted their landlord, asking him to check on Evans. The landlord knocked on the door, but received no response.

During the investigation, deputies found a surveillance video showing a vehicle matching the one Casto drove show up at the home at 4:38 p.m., a man getting out of the car and walking up the stairs, and then later leaving the area at 4:54 p.m.

Deputies found a 40 caliber shell casing at the crime scene, which matches a 40 caliber Glock handgun Casto purchased September 9, according to the criminal complaint.

"I [a detective in the case] met with Mariah Casto, who is the wife of Phillip Casto. She told me that her husband had recently disclosed to her that he had ended an affair with Jennifer Evans," the criminal complaint said.

This differs from what Michael Evans told deputies, who said that his wife was being pursued by Casto, according to those court documents.

Casto was taken to Western Regional Jail Friday night.

UPDATE (9/18/2015 4:52 p.m.)

Phillip Casto has been returned to Putnam County, and will be arraigned shortly.

UPDATE ( 9/18/2015 1:17 P.M.)

Phillip D. Casto, 33 of Hurricane, suspected of shooting and killing a Teays Valley woman Sept. 10. is expected to return to Putnam County some time late Friday afternoon.

He will go before the magistrate in Putnam County, WV and be arraigned on charges.

Casto was arrested in Massachusetts last week. Law enforcement officers in the Braintree area of the state were alerted to Casto's whereabouts by West Virginia law enforcement officers.

His car was located in a Target parking garage, and Casto himself was found in the mall and was arrested without incident.

UPDATE (9/17/2015 5 p.m.)

According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, Phillip D. Casto will be arraigned by video Saturday morning, Sept. 19 from the South Central Regional Jail.

Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office will be leaving Massachusetts with Casto early Friday, Sept. 18 and returning to West Virginia, Deweese said.

Casto, 33, of Hurricane, was wanted in connection with the death of Teays Valley woman on Sept. 10. He fled to Massachusetts where he was later arrested.

UPDATE (9/16/2015 10:30 a.m.)

Deputies are in the process of extraditing a Putnam County murder suspect back to West Virginia.

Phillip D. Casto, 33 of Hurricane, is suspected of shooting and killing a Teays Valley woman Sept. 10. Casto was arrested in Massachusetts. Officers were alerted to Casto's whereabouts by West Virginia law enforcement officials. His car was located in a Target parking garage, and Casto himself was found in the mall and was arrested without incident.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said deputies are waiting for the green light from authorities in Massachusetts before returning Casto to Putnam County.

Dispatchers received a report of shots fired the evening of Sept. 10. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman dead in the kitchen, according to Sheriff Steve Deweese. Deputies said the woman's husband walked in the door and first discovered her body.

The victim's name has not been released.

UPDATE ( 9/14/15 4:19 p.m.)

According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, Phillip Casto waived extradition at a hearing in Massachusetts September 14.

Casto, who is suspected of shooting and killing a Teays Valley woman September 10, will be transported back to West Virginia sometime in the coming days .

When deputies get Casto, they will also execute a search warrant for his car, in the hopes of finding more evidence, Deweese said.

UPDATE

According to officers with the Braintree Police Department, Phillip Casto was arrested at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Mass.

Officers were alerted to Casto's whereabouts by West Virginia law enforcement officials. His car was located in a Target parking garage, and Casto himself was found in the mall and was arrested without incident.

UPDATE

According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Phillip D Casto, 33, of Hurricane, is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation out of Teays Valley, West Virginia.

The incident occurred in the evening hours of September 10, 2015.

The release states that Casto was last seen driving a silver, 2008 Honda Civic with license plate number 1DX457.

If you have any information on where Casto could be, call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place inside of an apartment in Teays Valley September 10.

According to Sheriff Steve Deweese, dispatchers received a shots fired call at about 6:10 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a deceased woman in the kitchen. Deputies said that woman's husband walked in the door and first discovered her body.

There were no signs of a struggle, Deweese said.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Deputies are searching for the man they believe is the suspect, and are considering him to be armed and dangerous, Deweese said.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. We're expecting more information to be released in the morning.