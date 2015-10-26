UPDATE: Coles Pleads Guilty in Fatal Shooting

UPDATE: May 18th, 2017 @ 10:45 pm

Darius Coles was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Coles will be eligible for parole in 3 years.

UPDATE: November 10th, 2015 @ 10am

The 18-year-old suspected of murdering a Charleston man on the west side last week has turned himself into police, according to criminal complaints filed on Oct. 28.

Darius Coles, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Dominic Clark, the criminal complaints state. Coles reportedly shot Clark at least five times in the chest and back on Oct. 23 around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue.

Witnesses say Coles and Clark had been arguing inside an Ohio Avenue apartment before Clark's death. Those statements, detailed in criminal complaints, also state Clark left the apartment and that he was shortly followed by Coles.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around that same time, according to criminal complaints.

Police identified Coles as a suspect in the murder after reviewing nearby surveillance video and collecting witness statements, Charleston Police officials said.

Officers issued a warrant for Coles' arrest Monday. Coles turned himself in Wednesday.

At one time, police were investigating whether or not Clarks' death was related to another shooting that happened in the same location a week earlier. Police have not confirmed if they've connected the two shootings

Criminal complaints state Coles does not have the option of posting bond. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he could face life in prison.

Coles' preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5, according to criminal complaints.

_____

Charleston Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old they suspect killed a Charleston man last week, according to a CPD press release.

The release states Darius Coles, 18, is suspected of fatally shooting 24-year-old Dominic Clark at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found Clark dead outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

The release states Coles should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Coles' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

UPDATE: Oct. 23, 2015 at Noon

Officers with the Charleston Police Department have identified the victim of an early morning fatal shooting that happened October 23 on Charleston's West Side.

Dominic Clark, 24, of Charleston, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue, Lt. Steve Cooper said at a news conference.

Cooper said it is being treated as a murder investigation, and that the victim was shot multiple times in the back and chest.

"Anyone who is capable of a heinous crime like this is obviously dangerous, and as ledes develop, we hope to solve this crime and get this person into custody," Cooper said. "And yes, obviously this would be a very dangerous person. The shooting was very brutal and clearly the intent was to kill this person."

It is unknown what the motive was in the shooting, or if the victim knew the shooter.

Officers are in the process of pulling surveillance video, Cooper said. Right now, the only description of the shooter is that it was a stocky person.

There was a shooting in the same spot October 12, which officers are investigating to see if it is related, Cooper said.

This was the fifth homicide of the year.

______

ORIGINAL

Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's west side early Friday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Metro 911 dispatchers confirm one man was found dead at the scene.

Charleston Police are currently looking for a suspect. They are using surveillance video from nearby businesses to help in the investigation. Police have an idea of who the suspect may be, but they are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Ohio Avenue, between Lee and Roane Streets, has been reopened.

The crime scene is just behind the Tudor's/Gino's location on Lee Street West.

The victim's name has not yet been released.