Dan anchors West Virginia's only statewide newscast "West Virginia Tonight."



Dan joined WOWK-TV in June 2015 from sister station WVNS-TV 59News in Southern West Virginia where he anchored the weekday evening newscasts.



He started his career as a desk assistant at CBS 2 in New York City shortly after graduating from Brooklyn College with a degree in broadcast journalism.



At 59News, Dan had the experience of working almost every job including co-hosting the Friday night high school football show, "The SportsZone."



When not anchoring, Dan also does reports for 13 News.



He's covered national stories such as the WDBJ shooting in Smith Mountain Lake, VA, the landmark criminal trial for ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship and presidential visits by both former President Bill Clinton and current President Barack Obama for Nexstar's West Virginia network of stations among other stories.



A big New York sports fan, he enjoys rooting for the Yankees, Jets, Rangers and Nets. Of course, he'll root for the 'eers!



You can catch West Virginia Tonight weeknights at 5:30 on WVNS, WTRF, WBOY, WHAG and WOWK.



