UPDATE: Suspects pleads guilty to shooting killing; sentenced to life

CHARLESTON, WV -

UPDATE: 1:33 P.M. 11/6/2017

Deandre Moore pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Murder for a shooting death that occurred on Charleston's West Side in 2016.

The shooting occurred at Orchard Manor on July 7th, 2017. 

The victim was identified as David Stewart, 23. 

Moore was arrested in the Charlotte, NC area in July 2016.

According to court documents, Moore was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

UPDATE: 6:12 P.M. 7/8/16

Deandre Moore, 19, has been apprehended in Charlotte, North Carolina according to officers with the Charleston, WV Police Department. 

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. 7/7/16

The Charleston Police are looking for a man who shot and killed 23-year-old David Stewart.

19-year-old Deandre Moore is wanted by police for shooting Stewart in Orchard Manor in Charleston.

Stewart was shot while he was in a car, he drove off and lost consciousness crashing on Hutchinson Street. Police have a warrant for Moore and want to remind everyone he is armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows his where he is you are asked to call 911, investigators want him off the streets as soon as possible.

Original:

According to Kanawha County Emergency Dispatchers, a shooting is being investigated in Charleston. We're told one victim is being treated for unknown injuries.

The call came into dispatchers of a shooting at Orchard Manor at 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning. The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as more details become available to us.

