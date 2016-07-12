Update: Two People Found Guilty in Death of Child

UPDATE: 9/21/17 @ 4 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Mariya Jones and Aaron Miles have been found guilty of second-degree murder, as well as murder of a child by a parent or guardian in Judge Paul Ferrell's courtroom today in Huntington.

They each could face life in prison as a result of the ruling.

The jury will ultimately decide their sentence.

3-year-old Jayden Taylor was pronounced dead at the hospital after a cardiac arrest call on 7th Street in Huntington in July 2016.

Police noticed injuries on the child's body.

According to a criminal complaint Jones told police her husband Aaron Miles hit her child on several prior occasions when the child misbehaved.

Police say two other young children were removed from the home.

UPDATE: 6:14 p.m. 7/12/2016

A mother and boyfriend are under arrest after a 3-year-old child died this afternoon of cardiac arrest.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells 13 News a cardiac arrest call came from a 7th street home just before 2 p.m. A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police arrested the boy's mother, 22-year-old Mariya Jones and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Aaron Miles. Both are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Police say two other young children were removed from the home. Neighbors tell 13 news the whole situation is frightening.



ORIGINAL



Huntington Police tell 13 News there is a child death investigation in the city. Cabell County Dispatchers add the investigation is on the 1800 block of 7th avenue.

HPD tell 13 News the age of the child is 3-years-old.

Huntington Police and Cabell County Prosecutors Office are investigating.

We will update this story as more information is available