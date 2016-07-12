Drew Goldfarb is an EMMY-nominated sportscaster and joined WOWK in July, 2016. Goldfarb takes over as WOWK Sports Director and co-host of Mountaineer Gameday after three years of living working in south Florida, including spending two seasons as the Panthers Live Pregame and Postgame host for Florida Panthers (NHL) TV broadcasts on FOX Sports Florida. It was during this time that former Panther Scottie Upshall gave him the nickname "Farbsy".

Prior to his tenure with the Panthers, Goldfarb was a sports anchor/reporter for WTVA in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he also hosted a weekly sports show, WTVA Sports Wrap. His work there earned him recognition from the Mississippi Associated Press, including being named Best TV Sportscaster in early 2014. He has been recognized a total of eight times by the Associated Press, including twice winning the award for Best Sports Story (2010, 2011).



Goldfarb is a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Media Production. While in school, he worked as an Associate Producer at WCTV in Tallahassee, as well as in numerous positions covering FSU's athletic programs for Seminole Productions, Sun Sports and ESPNU. He also worked as the play-by-play voice of the Tallahassee Titans (AIFA) during the team's only season.



Born on Long Island, New York, Goldfarb moved with his family to south Florida in 1993. A lover of all sports from baseball to professional wrestling, he's an avid hockey fan and plays recreationally (he even captained his team to a Rec League Championship days before moving to Charleston). He also looks forward to enjoying some of the best skiing on the east coast. He's excited to put local sports front and center and asks that you contact him with your story ideas and team schedules through email, Facebook and Twitter.