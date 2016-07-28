Back to School vaccination requirements - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Back to School vaccination requirements

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready.

West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups. There is a long list for children heading to kindergarten.

For kids going to Kindergarten they need their diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles mumps and rubella, polio, chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, and HIB.

For seventh and 12th grades, students will need to update their TDAP.

Students heading to college will once again have to get updates on their vaccinations, but what is required depends on the school.

While the majority of children are vaccinated in West Virginia, a small percentage is not.

There are many reasons a parent chooses to not vaccinate, but health officials say it's too important not to.

"Well first of all we want to vaccinate our children to prevent diseases and it's state law to vaccinate before entering our child into the school system," said Candance Hurd, nursing director at Raleigh County Health Department.

If your child does not have up to date immunizations, he or she will not be allowed to attend school. 
 

