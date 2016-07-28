Back to School vaccination requirements

According to the post, her mother was airlifted to be treated after she came in contact with “a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”
A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.
U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed one person and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down the entrance ramp near I-64 westbound near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved, and officials are searching for a patient in the area. The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, and Nitro Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update...
If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance.
The family of a 12-year-old girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
A grandmother is charged with murder after her grandson was attacked by dogs.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue. Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...
Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted.
