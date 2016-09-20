Canadian Men Visited 1 of the 2 Locations Still Selling McDonald - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Canadian Men Visited 1 of the 2 Locations Still Selling McDonald's Pizza

When I mention McDonald's Pizza, many people turn to me and their eyes glaze over. People of all ages, men and women alike just smile and ask, "where?"

Only 2 McDonald's still make the all time favorite from the 90s.  They never stopped. There are some days that they don't have time to catch their breath because they get so many orders each day. People from all over North America have made the trip. Canadians, Floridians, Californians and Texans alike have gone to these Ohio Valley pizza meccas.

When I've been there, I've had every version of the pizza. Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni and Deluxe and I've had them as a personal pan pizza or "family size"...yes, that's a LARGE pizza! It's something you wouldn't expect, a good pizza with lots of toppings and they don't scrimp on it either.

It takes about 6 minutes to make the large pizza and I've picked them up in stacks of four. I take them to my friends, after a long day of boating and we inhale them...because they're a novelty. And I'm sure we inhale them because that's what you do, after boating and a nice day of beverages. The cost, oh you'd be surprised...SIX BUCKS.

I'll tell you where to find the original McDonald's Pizza. There are two towns that are just 45 minutes apart.  One of them is along the Ohio River and it actually has a dock that you can pull your boat up to! That's in Pomeroy, Ohio along highway 833/Main Street next to Ebenezer Street, it's on the west side of town. The next place is in the country, it's a town called Spencer, West Virginia where the people are so friendly and they enjoy their slice of fame.

If you ever have the desire or time to make your childhood dreams come true, a chance to eat an Italian delight, just do it. Oh yeah, they also have hand dipped ice cream there too!  Pizza AND ice cream!?! I'm sold.

UPDATE:

Three Canadian men made a video about McDonald's Pizza that is going viral.

They traveled around 500 miles from London, Ontario to Spencer, West Virginia to try the pizza.

You can see their journey here:

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

