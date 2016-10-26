PREVIEW: Opiods Inc. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

PREVIEW: Opiods Inc.

We talk with filmmaker John Matthews, about his eye opening documentary - Opioid Inc.

Real people, whole communities - their stories of addiction, what can be done to help, trying to make sense of it all, and looking for answers from the madness.

Watch States of Addiction: Opioid Inc., Friday on 13 news at 11

