PREVIEW: States of Addiction - Town Hall

All this month, 13 News has been looking into the opioid epidemic. We've brought you special reports, real life stories, and information about the uphill battle we face fighting the crisis.

Now, join us for a town hall meeting bringing the Tri-State together as we discuss the issues in-depth, and look for potential solutions.

You can register for the States of Addiction Town Hall by clicking here.

And then watch our special States of Addiction Town Hall Friday on 13 News at 7, Sponsored by Ohio Valley Physicians and Appalachian Health Services.