Construction hurdles cleared for Cabell County's Tanyard Station

Construction hurdles cleared for Cabell County's Tanyard Station development

UPDATE: 9/14/17

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County Commisioner, Nancy Cartmill, confirms the official groundbreaking for Tanyard Station, one of the larger retail developments in the county, in mid-October.  

According to the Tanyard Staton website, the 50-acre development will be home to large anchor stores, retail outlets, restaurants, bank, a hotel and a gas station.  

Cartmill also said the commission is awaiting the West Virginia Department of Transportation approval of their plan to upgrade and expand the Route 60 entrance to Tanyard site.

ORIGINAL: 11/11/16

In Cabell County, a major retail development slowed by endangered bats and infrastructure funding looks to be back on track.

13 News is working for you, with the latest on the progress toward building Tanyard Station.

Most see the "Coming Soon" sign for the 50 acre commercial development on busy Route 60.

But it's the other end of Tanyard Station, up from the now being vacated CSX railroad yard, that has Barboursville businesses like Sweet and Sassy and Braggs Used Cars getting impatient.

Business owner Annette Campbell told 13 News, "I'm excited. When we opened, our hope was to bring people to Barboursville and downtown Main Street, and we think people from Tanyard will empty out into downtown."  

Up to nine million dollars in bonds are now approved for water and sewer.

Barboursville mayor Chris Tatum said that Route 60 modifications include short term adjustments, and a proposed long term 4 lane Route 60, from Tanyard Station to the Huntington Mall.

The estimated cost of Tanyard Station right now is $86 Million.

What they say you can expect is a variety of upscale retail.

Tenants will include a gas station, restaurants, service businesses, and a hotel.

Tatum said he knows everyone wants to know who, but the retailers want to make a big splash. Tatum expects Tanyard Station construction to begin next spring.

