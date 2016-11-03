Man denied bond for murder of missing woman found in Cabell County

UPDATE: 1:36 p.m. 2/15/2017

The Office of Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney, Sean "Corky" Hammers, said that Corey Seth Chapman was denied bond in court yesterday, Tuesday, February 15th, 2017.

Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell denied bond to Chapman following his confession to the murder of Kayla Atkins of Lincoln County.

Adkins was found in a rural area of Cabell County near Hickory Ridge Road and Salt Rock in the vicinity of an abandoned barn.

She was reported missing on November 3rd, 2016.

Police say Chapman was identified as a suspect and located at his workplace on November 14th, 2016 and taken into custody.

Chapman admitted to murdering Kayla Atkins and is facing murder charges.

He will remain at Western Regional Jail for the remainder of the trial.

UPDATE: 1:36 p.m. 11/15/2016

A suspect has confessed to the murder of Kayla Adkins of Lincoln County.

The West State Police Hamlin detachment began their investigation regarding a missing person, Kayla Adkins on November 3rd at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Adkins' body was found behind an abandoned barn near Hickory Ridge Road, close to Salt Rock in rural Cabell County.

Throughout the investigation, Corey Seth Chapman was identified as a suspect and was located on Monday, November 14th 2016 at 1:45 p.m.

Chapman was located at his place of work in Barboursville, WV.

The suspect willingly traveled with State Police to to the Huntington detachment for questioning where he confessed to the murder of Kayla Adkins.

Chapman was arrested and is now being charged with murder.

UPDATE: 11/05/2016

The West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment have confirmed that Kayla Adkins, of Lincoln County, was found deceased in Cabell County on Thursday.

Officers say that her vehicle was found near the 10 mile marker in rural Salt Rock. Adkins' body was then found in a nearby wooded area.

West Virginia State Police are currently investigating Adkins' death as a homicide.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 11/04/2016

Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County.

The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body.

The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County.

The cause of death has not been determined. The woman's name has not been released at this time.

The West Virginia State Police is on scene and is continuing to investigate.