Man denied bond for murder of missing woman found in Cabell County

The court says there are facts in dispute, sending the case back to the trial court.
He told investigators he worked with young children.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
The decals said “Blessed are the peacemakers… Matthew 5:9.”
In a statement released through a publicist, Hansen said he was “terribly sorry” for his behavior and was “very embarrassed” by it.
The coffee giant has apparently been testing them out, quietly, in 100 stores.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
Her attorney says, she has accepted responsibility for her actions.
One professor says, there's a potentially wide application for renewing older structures.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
A miner from Logan County, West Virginia died last night at a mine in Wyoming County, WV.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter. The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department. Brae Harris is: 5'1 130 pounds Sandy Blonde Hair Blue Eyes If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400
Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
A woman is accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in a house where people were doing drugs.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
