Two Arrested for "Trump Train" Vandalism

UPDATE: January 19th, 2017, 5:39 p.m.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested in connection to the arson fire and vandalism of the Seth Midget League Football field in November.



Jerry and Kristin Barker of Seth, WV were arrested on Wednesday for setting fire to the press box at the football field and painting the words "Trump Train" on the ground.



The press box was a total loss and the football league lost thousands of dollars in equipment.



The Barker's are being held at South Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond each.

ORIGINAL:

7-year-old Ayden Davis says he loves playing football for the Seth Mountaineers.

"I love the offense and defense of the game and I love doing practices," said Ayden.

On Sunday night, the press box at the Seth Midget League field was set on fire. League organizers say that more than $13,000 worth of equipment was destroyed.

"We've spent three years buying new equipment and replacing old equipment and with the strike of a lighter it's gone," said Jeremy Johnson, President of the Seth Midget League.

Not only was the press box destroyed, but those responsible left behind a message in bright yellow paint.

The words "Trump Train" were painted on the field, but police don't believe the crime has anything to do with President Elect Donald Trump.

"We don't feel, at this time, that it was politically motivated. It was just something that they used as kind of a trending topic right now to add fuel to the fire no pun intended," said Chief Deputy Chad Barker with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Many are outraged that someone would target an area that specifically benefits kids in the community.

Boone County coaches and parents refuse to let #trumptrain vandalism stop them. More on their plans to rebuild tonight at 11. #WOWK #13News pic.twitter.com/1Kw0LSJL58 — Hillary Hall (@HillaryHallWOWK) November 15, 2016

Sheriff's deputies are working around the clock to find out who could be responsible.

"There is no question about the attention this is getting. My best advice to give them is to come and turn yourself in and be held accountable for what you done," said Chief Deputy Chad Barker.

Parents and coaches have already started planning on how to raise money to repair the press box. They say, no matter what, they refuse to let a senseless crime impact the lives of their children.

"July 10th is our first day of practice right here. The Seth Mountaineers will be fully equipped and ready to practice on July 10th," said Jeremy Johnson.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is currently looking into several leads. If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call police immediately.