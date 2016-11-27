Man Faces Additional Murder Charge Stemming From November Shooting.

UPDATE: JUNE 10, 2017

Michael Kennedy has now been charged with an additional First-Degree Murder charge after his former girlfriend, Jessica Daughtery, passed away from a gunshot wound she sustained back in November of 2016 when Kennedy sot her and her son.

Daughtery's son passed away from the initial shooting.

We will update if any new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: NOVEMBER 26, 2016

Michael Kennedy is in custody after an early morning shooting in McDowell County.

Police were called to respond to a domestic dispute involving two victims. It was a fight that resulted in one person dead of a gunshot wound.

According to the criminal complaint Jessica Daugherty is in serious condition after she was allegedly shot by Michael Kennedy in Iaeger. Kennedy was the subject of a manhunt on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 and was captured in Wyoming County.

A 16-year-old male juvenile was killed in the shooting. His name is not being released. Kennedy was arraigned on seven charges in connection with the shooting. None of those were murder. Kennedy could still face a murder charge, but that arraignment has not happened yet.

State Troopers from the Welch detachment captured Kennedy in connection with a shooting in the Iaeger area of McDowell County. Following the shooting Kennedy led police on a search that ultimately ended in the Long Branch area of Wyoming County.

This case is still under investigation by the Welch detachment of West Virginia state police. We'll continue to bring you details as the investigation continues.