Cross Lanes Murder Suspect Dajuan Jackson Arrested In Louisiana

UPDATE: 4/2/2017 9:00 p.m.

Cross Lanes murder suspect Dajuan Jackson has been arrested in Louisiana.

Jackson was wanted for a murder that took place at Drexel Place in Cross Lanes, WV back in December.

Jackson is awaiting extradition.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE (12/14/16 9:30 AM):

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have obtained a warrant charging Dajuan Jackson, 24, of Detroit, Michigan with murder. This charge is part of the investigation into the fatal shooting murder at Drexel Place in Cross Lanes, WV on December 12th, 2016.

Jackson is approximately 5’6” tall, weighs 148 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or send an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

UPDATE (12/13/16 4:26 PM):

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the identity of the victim involved in the fatal shooting in Cross Lanes on December 12th, 2016.

The victim's name is Christopher Moses Butler, 26, of Detroit, MI.

The shooting occurred at roughly 12:20 a.m. at Drexel Place.

The Sheriff's Department has not confirmed the identity of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on this case, police are asking you to call 304-357-0169. You can also submit your tips at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

UPDATE: The victim in the Cross Lanes shooting has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tell us the victim knew the shooter, police are searching for the suspect at this time.

Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

ORIGINAL: One person is shot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning at Drexel Place.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.