Boone County Man Denied Bond in Torture Case

UPDATE (1/31/17):

A Boone County judge denied bond to 43-year-old Kevin Woodrum today, January 31st, 2017 in a hearing.

According to the criminal complaint from the December 12th assault, Woodrum burned his wife Jessica with a lighter, cut off most of her hair, assaulted her both physically and sexually and tried to waterboard her.

Kevin Woodrum will return to court May 2nd.

UPDATE:

43-year-old Kevin Woodrum had his first court appearance on December 21st after being arrested for holding his wife hostage and assaulting her for more than 13 hours earlier this month.

Jessica Woodrum was granted a lifetime protection order from her husband, the first to ever be granted in Boone County, WV.

Jessica is still recovering from her injuries.

Kevin Woodrum, a former deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, is facing multiple charges, including domestic assault, sexual assault, battery, kidnapping, strangulation, and malicious wounding.

ORIGINAL:

43-year-old Kevin Woodrum of Gordon, WV is facing multiple charges after police say he tied his wife to a bed and abused her for 13 hours.

Woodrum is a former deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Office. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Woodrum last worked here there in June of 2004 and was a deputy for approximately 2.5 years.

He is facing domestic assault, domestic battery, kidnapping, malicious wounding, strangulation, and sexual assault charges.