UPDATE: Kanawha County Commissioners Discuss Progress on Crossings Mall Bridge

UPDATE: Kanawha County Commissioners Discuss Progress on Crossings Mall Bridge

UPDATE:

In their January 3rd meeting, Kanawha County Commissioners discussed progress on rebuilding the bridge to Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV.

They say rebuilding the flood damaged bridge will likely cost more than $1 million dollars.

The third party receiver currently in charge of managing the plaza property hopes to select a contractor sometime this week.

"They're doing the fabricating, they're going to announce the bid on the contractor I think sometime this week so the contractor will be known. Remember, this is still a private operation. The bank is, for lack of a better word, fronting the money to pay for the bridge." said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. 

Commissioner Carper said the third party receiver also plans to make a Facebook page to keep the public up to date on the construction process.

If all goes as planned, construction will likely be completed by the end of March and stores will be able to reopen sometime in April. 

ORIGINAL:

According to the Kanawha County Commission a receiver has been appointed to manage the property at Elkview Crossings Mall.

The Honorable Judge Thomas Johnston of the Southern District of West Virginia appointed Martin Perry of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank as receiver. Perry will be responsible for rebuilding the bridge and restoring access to the Elkview Crossings shopping center.

The rebuilding of the bridge will be funded by U.S. Bank, which holds the mortgage on the property.

The Judge ordered that work on the new bridge begin as soon as possible.

"I want to sincerely thank Judge Johnston for his efforts in this case. He made it clear that restoring access to the Elkview Crossings mall was a priority, and his order today appointing a receiver will allow that to happen as Soon as possible. I am very pleased for the residents of Elkview, the retail tenants at the mall, and all of Kanawha County," stated Commission President Kent Carper.

A receiver, is a person placed in the custodial responsibility for the property of others, including tangible and intangible assets and rights.

It is expected that a contract to build the bridge will be awarded by the end of the week. According to the Kanawha County Commission that the construction process could take up to 90 days to complete because of the winter weather

