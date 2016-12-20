Scioto County Band Director Arrested On Multiple Sex Charges

UPDATE: December 21st, 2016, 1:24 p.m.

Matthew T. Swintek, band director at Portsmouth High School in Scioto County, Ohio, was served a warrant on indictment regarding inappropriate relations with students during the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2016.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Swintek was charged with 21 counts including 3 counts of Sexual Battery, 17 counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, and 1 count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

The police's investigation revealed a "romantic" and eventually sexual relationship between Swintek and a former female student during her Junior and Senior year, continuing after her graduation in 2014 until it ended in October 2015.

Additionally, another inappropriate student-teacher relationship was revealed to have occurred during Swintek's 2012 stint as an Ohio University student as a teacher at Southeastern High School in Ross County, Ohio. During this time, he allegedly exchanged sexually-related images and messages with another female student at the school.

The Ross County charges have also been included in the warrant of indictment.

Swintek, 27, had been placed on administrative leave from the Portsmouth City School District on August 5, 2016 after the inappropriate relationship was reported to Portsmouth Police.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.



ORIGINAL:

Matthew T. Swintek was arrested today on multiple sex related charges involving a minor student

Swintek, 27, is the band director at Portsmouth High School in Scioto County, Ohio. He is facing 21 total charges, including 3 counts of sexual battery, 17 counts of the illegal use of of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and 1 count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to Portsmouth Schools Superintendent Scott Dutey, Swintek was put on paid administrative leave in August when a student came forth with charges.

Swintek is currently being held at the Scioto County Jail with no bond.

We will update as more information becomes available.