Man Dies During Suspicious Stabbing in Huntington

UPDATE: December 28th, 2016, 12:41 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department confirmed today that Kori Barnes, 18, of Huntington, has been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of Steven Bryant Washington on Tuesday, December 20th, 2016.

That stabbing occurred near the 1300 block of 4 1/2 Alley in Huntington at approximately 7 p.m.

Washington was found in the alley after he had succumbed to his injuries.

Barnes was located in Columbus, OH, after officers learned that he had fled Huntington. He attempted to flee during the arrest, but was apprehended and transported to Franklin County Jail.

He has been charged with robbery, burglary, and brandishing a weapon.

A 17-year-old that was also involved still remains at large.

ORIGINAL:

The Huntington Police Department confirmed that a man died as a result of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, December 20th, 2016, shortly after 7 p.m.

The body of Steven Bryant Washington, 18, of Huntington was found near the 1300 block of 4 1/2 Alley.

Officers were able to locate Washington after Kori Barnes, 18, of Huntington, checked himself into Cabell Huntington Hospital with a minor stab wound.

According to police, Barnes falsely reported that that he had been stabbed while walking near 4 1/2 Alley.

Investigating officers were able to determine that an apartment which had been searched earlier Tuesday evening, was involved in "frequent drug parties". Barnes, Washington, and a 17-year-old juvenile, broke into the apartment in an attempted robbery.

During the robbery, a second 17-year-old juvenile disarmed Barnes and subsequently stabbed him and Washington.

At least six people fled the apartment and disposed of evidence following the incident.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit and Forensic Investigations Unit investigated the scene overnight.

No warrants have been issued yet but investigators, in discussion with the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office expect them to be issued later today.