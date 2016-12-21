Update: Man Arrested for Robbery of Local Kanawha County Business

UPDATE: 7:13 p.m. December 22nd, 2016

The Saint Albans Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in the robbery of Shirley's Bar in St. Albans.

Maurice Creel, 38, of Cross Lanes is believed to have committed the robbery after police received tips from anonymous callers.

After obtaining a warrant, police were able to locate Creel at his residence in Cross Lanes.

This is the second time the business has been robbed in the past two weeks.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. December 21st, 2016

The Saint Albans Police Department is investigating another robbery in the last ten days at Shirley's Bar.

The bar, located on 23 MacCorkle Avenue in Saint Albans, was robbed just before noon Wednesday.

Officers investigating the scene were told that a black male wearing blue jeans, a dark coat, toboggan and sunglasses had entered the store and approached the clerk.

According to police, the male handed the clerk a bag and demanded the clerk to put all of the money in the bag.

The male suspect displayed pepper spray and exited the establishment with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect then fled the scene in a light blue car.

According to police, there are no known suspects at this time, but it appears as if it was the same male from the robbery that occurred on December 12, 2016 at the same establishment.

If anyone has any information please contact the Saint Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:30 p.m. December 21st, 2016

According to dispatchers, a robbery occurred at Shirley's Bar in St. Albans today, December 21st, 2016 at 11:57 a.m.

A man allegedly approached the clerk's counter with a can of mace and a bag, and demanded cash while threatening the clerk.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is believed to be traveling in a light blue Toyota Camry in an undisclosed direction.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The St. Albans Police Department are investigating.