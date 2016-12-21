UPDATE: High Risk Missing Persons Found Safe

UPDATE (3:45 PM 12/21/16): According to the Columbus Division of Police, both Miller and Mosley have been recovered safely.

ORIGINAL

The Columbus, Ohio Division of Police have announced a high risk missing person's search today, December 21st, 2016.

According to police, Katelynn N. Miller, 21, was last seen with 4-year-old Raylynn Mosley on December 20th, at 3:30 p.m.

Miller is reported to be 8-1/2 months pregnant.

Officers are unaware of Miller's current medical condition and believe she may be unfit to care for the child.

It is believed that they are traveling in a black, 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 towards Portsmouth, Ohio where Miller's mother resides.

If have any information regarding these missing persons, you are asked to contact Columbus Division of Police, Missing Person Unit, 614 645-4624 or socialmedia@columbuspolice.org.