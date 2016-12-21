Ripley Police Search for Suspect in Car Dealership Theft

UPDATE: December 21st, 2016, 4:54 p.m.

The Ripley Police department has named a person of interest who may be involved in the car theft that occurred at Rick Miller Used Cars on Monday, December 19th, 2016.

Police have named Myles Henson as a possible suspect.

He was last seen driving the stolen vehicle, a bright blue 2007 Subaru Impreza.

If you know Henson or have information regarding his whereabouts, you can call Ripley Police department at 304-372-4711.

ORIGINAL:

The Ripley Police Department is searching for a man they say never brought back a car he test drove.

The man is described as having a beard, wearing a black hoodie, and wearing blue jeans.

The car taken on the test drive was a Bright Blue 2007 Subaru Impreza.

The test drive took place in the morning on Monday December, 19th, 2016 at Rick Miller Used Cars.

Any one with information is asked to contact the Ripley Police department at 304-372-4711.