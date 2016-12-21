Portsmouth High band Director's sex charges involve secret life.

Police say a local high school band director, now in jail, led a secret life, involving sex with a minor and internet child pornography.

13 News is working for you, explaining how red flags are sometimes very hard to identify.

We met Matt Swintek back in 2014.

Police said back then, the Portsmouth High band director was well into a 3 year sexual relationship with a female band member.

Police told us he would sneak her into his home, until she broke if off and told school administrators.

Detective Chuck Crapyou told 13 News, "His house happened to be close to the principal's home and the principal suspected something and tried to catch him a couple of times but was unsuccessful."

Portsmouth City Superintendent Scott Dutey told us, "We consider any charges of this type very serious and we immediately got the police involved."

RELATED STORY: Scioto County Band Director Arrested On Multiple Sex Charges

With Swintek on paid administrative leave, detectives said they discovered the band director had a history of sexting with an out of county female student.

Then, police said they found personal pornography on Swintek's computer.

"We had 8 nude photos from up north, and 8 or 9 from down here," Crapyou said.

Were there any red flags?

Detectives said the Portsmouth's victim's mother did find some questionable text messaging between the two.

But they also said Swintek was very good at concealing the truth and pulling the wool over people's eyes, especially band parents.

"She said if this is what I think it is I'll kill you. He said its harmless banter and she said OK and took his word, "Crapyou told us.

Matt Swintek is jailed without bond, and remains on paid administrative leave from Portsmouth City Schools.