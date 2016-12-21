Man arrested for felony intimidation and extortion in Kanawha County

UPDATE: December 11th, 2016, 11:15 a.m.

According to the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, on December 17th, 2016, Barry Pack sent several threatening texts to a local attorney.

He demanded $4,500 and threatened an altercation at he attorney's family residence.

Pack was a previous client in a divorce and several criminal proceedings that lasted from late 2014 to September 2015. He accused the attorney of not representing him properly.

Pack was arrested yesterday, December 21st, 2016, on felony charges of intimidation, extortion, and phone harrassment.

ORIGINAL:

The Charleston Police Department have arrested Barry Pack, 47, of Charleston for a felony warrant with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Pack's warrants include intimidation, extortion, and phone harrassment.

He is suspected to have threatened and made demands from a local attorney.

Pack will be arraigned in Magistrate Court today, December, 21, 2016.