Balloons Released In Memory of American Soldiers Killed In Mosul Dining Hall Bombing

A ceremony was held in Tazewell County remembering the American soldiers who were killed in the dining hall bombing that happened 12 years ago on December 21, 2004 in Mosul, Iraq Retired Sgt. B.J. Compton released red balloons remembering the 22 people who were killed on that day. Compton said he was there during the explosion. He said he was thrown about 15 feet from his chair.

Compton said, "During the carnage, we tried to get everyone out of the chow hall, get the ones that need medevac and then also went back in to help any other soldiers that were injured."

It was difficult for Compton to talk about the tragedy. He was comforted by Retired Sgt. Alfred Wicks. Wicks was also in Mosul during the bombing but says his buddy didn't want to go to the dining hall that day.

Wicks said, "The good Lord looks after us one way or another. I know he's watched over a lot of us because every solider has a story to tell why they shouldn't be here today. A lot of the people feel guilt because of that you know. I felt guilt. I felt sorrow. I felt happiness."

72 American soldiers were wounded and 14 American soldiers were killed. Wicks said 2 of them were from Virginia and 1 from Bluefield, West Virginia. 8 civilian contractors were killed.

The ceremony was held at the Southwest Virginia Community College National Guard Army. Wicks wants all soldiers who may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder to know there's help out there.

Wicks said, "PTSD and suicide, they play a role with each other. There's 22 soldiers a day that commit suicide. That's 22 too many."

The ceremony was organized by the Fallen Warriors Honor Guard. It was held to bring closure and to also help veterans struggling with PTSD. Veterans struggling with PTSD can stop by the Veterans Administration Office in Tazewell.