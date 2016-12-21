Campbell's Creek Drive Shut Down Due to Accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Campbell's Creek Drive Shut Down Due to Accident

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A single vehicle accident on Campbell's Creek Drive has shut the roadway down Wednesday evening.

The wreck occurred on the 1800 block of Campbell's Creek Drive just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The road was still shut down according to dispatchers at 9:10 p.m. 

One person received minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Crews are still working to clean the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating this accident.

