Several Thousands of Dollars in Tools Stolen From Habitat for Humanity

HUNTINGTON, WV - According to the Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity, someone broke into a construction trailer overnight and took tools from one of their construction sites.

When a volunteer came to the construction site on the morning of Thursday, December 22nd 2016, they noticed that the construction trailer had been vandalized and all the power tools located in the trailer, valued at approximately $4,000, had been stolen.

Their staff believes the robbery happened between 4:30 PM Wednesday, December 21st and 7 AM Thursday, December 22nd.

Staff of Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity is asking for the public’s help in locating and returning the stolen tools. All tools were clearly labeled using a paint stick or marker with the identifying term “Habitat T3.” They included Kobalt, DeWalt and Ryobi power tools, battery-operated tools, drills, nail guns and a compound mitre saw.

“It is unfortunate that from time to time equipment or building supplies will be taken from our worksite,” said David Michael, Executive Director/CEO of Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity. “Our mission is to provide families in need an opportunity for safe, decent, and affordable housing. When an instance of theft occurs it not only delays the building process and increases cost but also postpones a family moving into their home.”

The house under construction is at 1834 Doulton Avenue in Huntington and is the future home of a family of four, including a disabled adult who is bed-ridden.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen tools is encouraged to contact Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity’s office at 304-523-4822 or the Huntington Police Department.