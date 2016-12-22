Obama dumps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.
Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices announced they will hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban case. This will allow the ban to take effect in most instances.
A number of government websites in Ohio have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
In all the 20 day session cost taxpayers approximately 700,000 dollars, but one West Virginia Delegate says he is donating the money he was paid in the special session.
The Supreme Court has struck down a law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.
Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.
Following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
