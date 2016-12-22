Last minute shopping in downtown Huntington

In downtown Huntington, retailers are working to give shoppers a holiday experience along with their last minute purchases.

Is it working?

We went out to see what merchants are saying, and what you think.

Yes, they have a going out of business sale.

But still, managers at Mack and Dave's told us this is the best holiday season they have ever had, especially in the firearms department.

Gun department manager Jim Reese told 13 News, "Business has been great. We've sold more guns this December than in the history of Mack and Dave's."

Next door At Glenn's sporting Goods; they said Marshall's dismal football season has put a damper on herd holiday sales.

But Marshall Grad Laura Caruthers, now in Texas and back home for the holidays, told us downtown has changed.

"It's all dressed up, with lots of new shops. When I was hear last a million years ago, it was just Anderson-Newcombe, We use to go to the mall but here, it's now more fun," Laura said.

At Runway couture, local owners say their holiday marketing plan that some other shop owners called impractical was working.

They set up a buy one get one half off sale, offered special gift cards and extended hours.

12 downtown Huntington stores joined in the social media driven elf on a shelf selfie contest to win a new iPhone.

How did that go?

"Feedback showed it got people into shops they had never been in before, that was a goal," so said Amy Ward with Downtown Huntington Partners.