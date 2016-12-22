Suspect Arrested for Stabbing Murder in Huntington

UPDATE: December 23rd, 2016, 11:04 a.m.

Terry Allen Frame, 37, of Huntington, has been charged with murder following the stabbing that occurred in Huntington last night.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers were alerted of a stabbing on 400 block of 8th Street West at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, Christopher W. Clifton, 42, of Hopkinsville, KY, was stabbed in the throat and transported to St. Mary's Hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers were able to interview witnesses and the suspect while the Forensic Investigation Unit examined the scene. Based on this, they were able to take Frame into custody and charge him with murder.

Clifton's body has been transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Frame is currently at the West Regional Jail and awaiting a bond hearing in Cabell County Circuit Court.



ORIGINAL:

