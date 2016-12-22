Tanker Crash and Chemical Spill Close Busy Kentucky Road

UPDATE: Road Reopens Following Semi Crash UPDATE: Road Reopens Following Semi Crash © MGN Online LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down all lanes of Route 775 this afternoon. The accident happened near mile marker 14, close to the Scottown area. Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported out of the area via Life Flight. Their condition is unknown at this time. Traffic is expected to remain shut down in both directions near the accident. Stay with 13 News as we... LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down all lanes of Route 775 this afternoon. The accident happened near mile marker 14, close to the Scottown area. Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported out of the area via Life Flight. Their condition is unknown at this time. Traffic is expected to remain shut down in both directions near the accident. Stay with 13 News as we...

Deputies Search for Escaped Inmate in Eastern Kentucky
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies are searching for a missing inmate in eastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, 30-year-old Thomas Price escaped Monday afternoon just after 1 p.m. Price reportedly escaped shortly after exiting the transport van upon his return from Magoffin District Court. Employees with the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center spotted Price running on the bank of Paint Creek behind the Johnson County, KY...

Pedestrian Struck In Charleston
Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Drowning In Southern West Virginia
ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.

Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

Fallen Tree Causes Power Lines To Fall Also
A fallen tree on Park Pointe Way in Huntington, WV has brought down power lines with it. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Huntington Fire Department is responding. Our crew on the scene says that the fire department states the road will be closed for at least an hour while crews clear the tree and repair the power lines.

Saturday Morning Structure Fire Near Cross Lanes, WV
The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in the 5300 Block of Dalewood Dr. near Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain and Institute Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha EMS. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Tractor Trailer Crash In Jackson County, WV, Caused Traffic Congestion Friday Night
A Semi-Truck wrecked on I- 77 Friday night as the storms moved through our region. According to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Dispatchers, a tractor-trailer went off the road near mile-marker 138 in the Southbound lane. The truck hit a guardrail and flipped multiple times. Authorities attribute the accident to the weather conditions. The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene, but has since been reopened. No word on the conditi...