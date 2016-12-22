Tanker Crash and Chemical Spill Close Busy Kentucky Road

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down all lanes of Route 775 this afternoon. The accident happened near mile marker 14, close to the Scottown area. Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported out of the area via Life Flight. Their condition is unknown at this time. Traffic is expected to remain shut down in both directions near the accident. Stay with 13 News as we...
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.
Following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
