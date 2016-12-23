Pam Taylor expected to return to work after racist post

Today, a woman who made a controversial facebook post after the election about Michelle Obama, is expected to return to work.

Pam Taylor is the director of the Clay Development Corporation which is a private agency that serves that area. She's expected to return to work today after being suspended for her post referring to the first lady as, "an ape in heels."

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling offered her resignation after commenting on the post, "just made my day Pam."

