Water main break and boil water advisory in Hurricane

According to Hurricane Mayor, Scott Edwards, A 12-inch water main pipe that serves Hurricane has broken.

Many families and businesses are affected with either no water or very low pressure.

The city has issued a boil water notice and is asking people to not drink the water without boiling it for at least one minute.

Crews are making repairs.

Once the leak is repaired, city crews will refill the main tank from two back-up sources.

Williams believes the outage will last between one and four hours.