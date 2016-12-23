Man's search for girl who wrote letter to Santa is "Christmas sp - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man's search for girl who wrote letter to Santa is "Christmas spirit personified"

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

A New York man found a little girl's letter to Santa almost 17 years ago while he was renovating his fireplace.

In 1907, on the night before Christmas, a 10-year-old girl wrote a letter to Santa in a New York City apartment. In keeping with an Irish tradition, she sent the letter up the chimney where it remained for decades. 

As I’m bringing bricks out, I find this little blue envelope  written to Santa Claus in Reindeer Land,” said Peter Mattaliano, the new resident at NYC apartment. “And I open it up. And here’s this letter, from Mary.”

Mattaliono had no knowledge of 10-year Mary McGann before he found her partially scorched letter in the fireplace. But the last line of Mary's letter resonated with him deeply.

Mary wrote, "My little brother would like a wagon that I know you cannot afford."

She didn't ask for any gifts for herself, according to Mattaliono. Mary had added, "Please, do not forget the poor."

"I mean, you know, the spirit of Christmas, that generosity and maturity – she’s 10,” Mattaliano said.

Mattaliono searched through census records to find Mary but could only come up with partial details of her story. When the New York Times noticed his search, they decided to get involved.

“They found where she was buried in four days. Mary McGann married George McGahan,” said Mattaliano. “We get to the stone. And there it is, George McGahan. But Mary’s not on the stone.”

Mary, who never had children and worked as a court stenographer, never had children and died at age 82 in 1979.

“A little girl who had that kind of emotional depth and generosity, has to be acknowledged,” Mattaliano said.

Because he wasn't related to Mary, he was unable to add Mary's name to the tombstone. So he reached out to someone who could help.

Brian Dempsey, a physics teacher from an area outside of Dublin, Ireland, recognized his mother's maiden name in an article that appeared in a local newspaper. 

Dempsey discovered that he's a distant cousin of Mary's.

“It clicked,” Dempsey said “I know that. Amazing.” 

Being a relative of Mary, Dempsey sent a notarized letter to Mattaliano allowing him the right to add Mary's name to her grave site.

After thirty-seven years, Mary McGann's name was added to her tombstone.

“You got Mary’s name on that tombstone. What else has she given you?” asked CBS correspondent Dana Jacobson.

“Anytime things seem to be going south I still take a look at the letter. And I say, ‘All right. OK,’” Mattaliano said.

“It’s the Christmas spirit personified."

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:05:25 GMT
    Alyssa MeisnerAlyssa Meisner

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:25:02 GMT

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.