Man's search for girl who wrote letter to Santa is "Christmas spirit personified"

A New York man found a little girl's letter to Santa almost 17 years ago while he was renovating his fireplace.

In 1907, on the night before Christmas, a 10-year-old girl wrote a letter to Santa in a New York City apartment. In keeping with an Irish tradition, she sent the letter up the chimney where it remained for decades.

As I’m bringing bricks out, I find this little blue envelope written to Santa Claus in Reindeer Land,” said Peter Mattaliano, the new resident at NYC apartment. “And I open it up. And here’s this letter, from Mary.”

Mattaliono had no knowledge of 10-year Mary McGann before he found her partially scorched letter in the fireplace. But the last line of Mary's letter resonated with him deeply.

Mary wrote, "My little brother would like a wagon that I know you cannot afford."

She didn't ask for any gifts for herself, according to Mattaliono. Mary had added, "Please, do not forget the poor."

"I mean, you know, the spirit of Christmas, that generosity and maturity – she’s 10,” Mattaliano said.

Mattaliono searched through census records to find Mary but could only come up with partial details of her story. When the New York Times noticed his search, they decided to get involved.

“They found where she was buried in four days. Mary McGann married George McGahan,” said Mattaliano. “We get to the stone. And there it is, George McGahan. But Mary’s not on the stone.”

Mary, who never had children and worked as a court stenographer, never had children and died at age 82 in 1979.

“A little girl who had that kind of emotional depth and generosity, has to be acknowledged,” Mattaliano said.

Because he wasn't related to Mary, he was unable to add Mary's name to the tombstone. So he reached out to someone who could help.

Brian Dempsey, a physics teacher from an area outside of Dublin, Ireland, recognized his mother's maiden name in an article that appeared in a local newspaper.

Dempsey discovered that he's a distant cousin of Mary's.

“It clicked,” Dempsey said “I know that. Amazing.”

Being a relative of Mary, Dempsey sent a notarized letter to Mattaliano allowing him the right to add Mary's name to her grave site.

After thirty-seven years, Mary McGann's name was added to her tombstone.

“You got Mary’s name on that tombstone. What else has she given you?” asked CBS correspondent Dana Jacobson.

“Anytime things seem to be going south I still take a look at the letter. And I say, ‘All right. OK,’” Mattaliano said.

“It’s the Christmas spirit personified."