McDowell County to sue prescription pill companies over opioid epidemic

As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last? Look no further.
Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call and wants to fill your tummies with chicken!
“We could have been grieving instead of having a healthy baby."
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!
The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy pickup.
While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.
The board distributes money to public schools for construction and renovation projects statewide.
A phone number listed for the company was not in service Tuesday.
Man gets creative with wedding proposal.
Officials say overdose deaths in Kentucky have increased to unprecedented levels.
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg. A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning. The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m. An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person. The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene. The WV State F...
Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call and wants to fill your tummies with chicken!
