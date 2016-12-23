McDowell County to sue prescription pill companies over opioid e - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

McDowell County to sue prescription pill companies over opioid epidemic

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
McDowell County, WV has announced plans to sue several drug companies and one local physician for distributing millions of pain pills within the county.

County leaders say the opioid epidemic has been costly for many county agencies, especially the McDowell County Sheriff's Department.

"Even listening to our scanner, even after we go home, they're still responding all night long to overdose calls," said Sheriff Martin West.

The parties accused in the lawsuit are in violation of the law. The suit names San Francisco-based McKesson Corporation, Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, and a local West Virginia practicing physician as responsible parties. 
McDowell County is seeking reparations for the economic burden brought on by the opioid epidemic.

Charleston, West Virginia lawyers Mark Troy of the Troy Law Firm and Harry F Bell Jr, of counsel with The Bell Law Firm, PLLC, and Florida-based lawyers John Yanchunis and James Young, partners with the Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group have been contracted by McDowell County to handle the lawsuit.

"Filing this suit before the Holiday is important to provide hope to the citizens of McDowell County that in the New Year they will begin to see relief from the suffering they have endured as a result of the dumping of these dangerous, highly-addictive drugs in their back yard.” 

- Mark Troy

Between 2007 and 2012, McKesson, Amerisource and Cardinal earned revenues of over $17 billion shipped over 423 million doses to West Virginia (pop. 1.8 million).

“In over 36 years of litigation this is one of the most outrageous actions by businesses to profit over the misery and depth of despair destroying families and communities in West Virginia”. 

- Harry Bell

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that West Virginia leads the nation in fatal drug overdoses, mostly involving prescription drugs. According to the CDC, West Virginia deaths from overdoses involving prescription drugs quadrupled from 5.1 deaths to 21.5 deaths per 100,000 residents between 2001 and 2008. 

In comparison, McDowell County has seen a drug overdose death rate of 97.3 per 100,000 residents in 2008.

“McDowell County was once a thriving community, now laid to waste by drug addictions which have destroyed lives, broken up families and caused a dramatic increase in crime, addiction-related social and health issues, overdose and even death. The good people of McDowell County need to see an end to these problems It has caused the unnecessary expenditure of precious county resources at a time where tax dollars are limited and needed to pay for the basic needs of the residents."

-  John Yanchunis

Harry Bell says they expect more governmental agents to take a stance against these corporate entities. 
 

