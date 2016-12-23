Christmas wishes from Sen. Joe Manchin

As Christmas Day approaches U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) took some time on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 to issue a special message to wish West Virginians a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"Gayle and I, along with the entire Manchin family, wish all West Virginians, Americans and our brave service men and women a very merry Christmas and peaceful and prosperous New Year. As you gather together with your loved ones, remember we wouldn't be able to enjoy our blessings without the brave men and women who are overseas this holiday season. They are giving up their own time with their family to protect our great country. Let us keep them and their families in our hearts and prayers, not just during the holiday, but every day of the year.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate our many blessings - especially the love of our families and friends. I have always said that 'If you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings.' We are all so blessed and I hope all of us will share our blessings by sharing generously with those less fortunate.

"In the New Year, let us resolve to build a future of peace, freedom and prosperity for ourselves, our families, our communities and our country. My wish is that the joyful spirit that surrounds you this holiday season stays with you throughout the New Year. Again, Gayle and I wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and we pray that each of your enjoy the holidays filled with perpetual joy, hope and peace. May God bless us all and may God continue to bless America, and the great state of West Virginia."