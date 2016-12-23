Former leader of the Cornbread Mafia captured after 8 year search

The Kentucky State Police announced today that John "Johnny" Robert Boone, former leader of the Cornbread Mafia, was apprehended in a small town outside of Montreal, Canada on December 22nd.

This was the result of an 8 year investigation that originated on October 8th, 2008 after a federal warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on charges of the manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

Investigators in the Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration discovered over 2,000 marijuana plants on Boone's farm in Springfield, Kentucky.

Boone faces a possible life sentence due to his three previous federal cases.

He has been on the run since the warrant was issued in 2008.

Boone has also been featured on America's Most Wanted.

He is now awaiting extradition from Canada after facing illegal immigration charges.

The arrest was made through the combined efforts the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Kentucky and Canadian Law Enforcement Officials.