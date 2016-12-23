Free shipping program helps shoppers clear clutter and help Goodwill

With a increase in online shopping many families have unused boxes from places like Amazon piling up at their house.

A new program is helping customers clear out clutter and help Goodwill all at the same time.

Amazon and other merchants are taking part in a program called GiveBackBox. It offers customers free shipping if they want to use the empty box to send donations to Goodwill.

"From the very beginning we decided this was a good plan for people in WV," said Kathy McKinley with Goodwill. "Transportation is such an issue sometimes."

To make a donation through the program just remove the items from your Amazon box and pack it with donations of things like shoes, clothing, toys and household items. Then you go to GiveBackBox.com and print a free label. You can then drop the box at UPS or the post office.

Goodwill does have to pay $10 per box. Last year they received about 8 boxes through the program. This year Goodwill of the Kanawha Valley received 50 boxes so far.

Goodwill also has to pay an additional overweight charge for packages that exceed 12 pounds. So it is best to donate items that are lightweight. The box automatically goes to the closest participating Goodwill based on your zipcode.

You can also donate items in person. Goodwill's donation locations will be open extended hours on New Year's Eve.