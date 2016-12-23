2 Houses on Fire, 2 More Evacuated in Marmet - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Houses on Fire, 2 More Evacuated in Marmet

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: December 27th, 2016 at 12:25 p.m.

According to the Marmet Police Department, they are now investigating a multiple home fire as being suspicious in origin.

The fire occurred at 81st Street and Maryland Avenue in Marmet on December 23rd, 2016.

Two houses were involved in the fire and an additional two houses were evacuated.

The houses were also deemed to have been abandoned and did not have electricity.

No one was injured during the fires.

Any witnesses or people with information regarding the fire should contact Marmet Police Department at 304-949-4388

UPDATE: December 23rd, 2016 at 10:30 p.m.

All fire departments have been cleared from the scene of a fire, in which two abandoned house were put ablaze.

The fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. at 81st Street and Maryland Avenue in Marmet.

Fire crews believe the fire to be suspicious in nature. The abandoned houses had no electricity.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but two other houses were evacuated for precautionary measures as crews worked to clear the scene.

The fire continues to be under investigation.

UPDATE: December 23, 2016- 7:40 p.m.

Marmet Fire Department reports the two structures that were burning are now out. Crews also report that the structures were abandoned, and the fires are suspicious in nature.

The structures had no electricity and the authorities report that materials were found that may suggest arson. 

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL

Fire crews are working to clear the scene of a large fire in Marmet. 

The fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. at 81st Street and Maryland Avenue in Marmet.

At this time, scanner traffic is reporting that two houses are on fire, and two more have been evacuated.

There are no words on injuries at this time.

Marmet Fire and Police are responding to the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One Injured in Kanawha County Shooting, Suspect Apprehended

    One Injured in Kanawha County Shooting, Suspect Apprehended

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:57:25 GMT

    MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg.  A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg.  A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • One injured in oxygen tank explosion in Putnam County

    One injured in oxygen tank explosion in Putnam County

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:51:20 GMT

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning. The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m. An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person. The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene. The WV State F...

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning. The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m. An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person. The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene. The WV State F...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:05:25 GMT
    Alyssa MeisnerAlyssa Meisner

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:25:02 GMT

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.