2 Houses on Fire, 2 More Evacuated in Marmet

UPDATE: December 27th, 2016 at 12:25 p.m.

According to the Marmet Police Department, they are now investigating a multiple home fire as being suspicious in origin.

The fire occurred at 81st Street and Maryland Avenue in Marmet on December 23rd, 2016.

Two houses were involved in the fire and an additional two houses were evacuated.

The houses were also deemed to have been abandoned and did not have electricity.

No one was injured during the fires.

Any witnesses or people with information regarding the fire should contact Marmet Police Department at 304-949-4388

