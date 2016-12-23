West Virginia Power Have Announced The Appointment Of A New Manager

Charleston, WV- The West Virginia Power announced that Wyatt Toregas, 34, will serve as the manager for the 2017 season.

Toregas has been the manager of the West Virginia Black Bears for the last two seasons and led them to the New York-Penn League Title in 2015.

The former catcher played eight years in professional baseball before joining the Pirates organization as first base coach with the Indianapolis Indians in 2011.

The Club also announced that Ryan Long will return as the club's hitting coach for the second straight season.