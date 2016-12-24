Summers County Fatal Fire

Summers County- State Fire Marshall confirms that a fire in Summers County, WV has claimed a life.

The Fire occurred about 5 a.m. this morning.

Summers County Emergency services confirmed that they transported 1 male burn victim, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. EMS also confirmed that Ghent Volunteer Fire Department transported the fatality.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.

We will update as information becomes available.