Mom Hands Sippy Cup Of Wine To 5 Year-Old Son During Traffic Stop

Thursday, June 29 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:07:09 GMT
This photo provided by New Hampshire State Police trooper Nicholas Iannone shows a vehicle with household goods on its roof, including furniture, boxes and a wheeled basket after New Hampshire State Police pulled over on Interstate 93 near
CONCORD, NH (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should have heeded the old advice that you can’t take it with you. WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window. The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry. ...
CONCORD, NH (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should have heeded the old advice that you can’t take it with you. WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window. The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry. ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:33:39 GMT
WAVY
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Vietnam veteran in town on vacation had his only means of transportation taken Wednesday. Someone stole his wheelchair. “Once I get to that door, I’m lost without it,” said Robert Jones. The small bridge from Robert Jones to the outside world is now more like a canyon now. “I can’t go out and sight see, I can’t go to restaurants,” Jones said. Every year, Jones and his family make the trip for family vac...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Vietnam veteran in town on vacation had his only means of transportation taken Wednesday. Someone stole his wheelchair. “Once I get to that door, I’m lost without it,” said Robert Jones. The small bridge from Robert Jones to the outside world is now more like a canyon now. “I can’t go out and sight see, I can’t go to restaurants,” Jones said. Every year, Jones and his family make the trip for family vac...
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:07:02 GMT
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:07:03 GMT
Kanawha County, WV Deputies are cracking down on distracted driving.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennesseans prepare for dozens of new state laws set to take effect in just a few days on July 1. Prosecutors say under one of those new laws, a minor who either intentionally possesses or sends sexually explicit images of a minor via text or social media could end up in juvenile court. It’s a problem that Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper says he has “seen just kind of spread like wildfire among the teenage...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennesseans prepare for dozens of new state laws set to take effect in just a few days on July 1. Prosecutors say under one of those new laws, a minor who either intentionally possesses or sends sexually explicit images of a minor via text or social media could end up in juvenile court. It’s a problem that Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper says he has “seen just kind of spread like wildfire among the teenage...
Thursday, June 29 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:09:19 GMT
WV DNR
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...
Thursday, June 29 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:26:52 GMT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis said he returned from a Thursday morning trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole. Jordan Westerberg told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. and didn’t see the car, they figured it had been towed. Street workers were gathered at the parking spac...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis said he returned from a Thursday morning trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole. Jordan Westerberg told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. and didn’t see the car, they figured it had been towed. Street workers were gathered at the parking spac...
Thursday, June 29 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:01:40 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:24:34 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses. Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and ...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses. Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and ...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:07:09 GMT
This photo provided by New Hampshire State Police trooper Nicholas Iannone shows a vehicle with household goods on its roof, including furniture, boxes and a wheeled basket after New Hampshire State Police pulled over on Interstate 93 near
CONCORD, NH (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should have heeded the old advice that you can’t take it with you. WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window. The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry. ...
CONCORD, NH (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should have heeded the old advice that you can’t take it with you. WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window. The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry. ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:07:02 GMT
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...
Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:11:09 GMT
Frank Yeager
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
Thursday, June 29 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:09:19 GMT
WV DNR
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:24:34 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses. Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and ...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses. Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and ...
Thursday, June 29 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:29:15 GMT
MGN Online
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A furniture store has received heavy damage after being fully-engulfed in a fire in Mingo County. Dispatchers say that H & H Furniture in Delbarton was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but it is not clear what started the fire at this time. Matewan Fire, Chatteroy Fire, and Lenore Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A furniture store has received heavy damage after being fully-engulfed in a fire in Mingo County. Dispatchers say that H & H Furniture in Delbarton was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but it is not clear what started the fire at this time. Matewan Fire, Chatteroy Fire, and Lenore Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138