Huntington Christmas Tree Disposal Locations

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Huntington, WV Christmas tree disposal sites are as follows

-St. Cloud Commons

-Harris Riverfront Park ( Upper Parking Lot)

-Altizer Community Park

-West End of Former Olympic Pool Property

-Deitz Hollow Drop Site: Times Specific For This Location Are Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. til 2 p.m. and 8 a.m. til 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the Month

